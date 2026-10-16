RJ Mitte's mom recalls moment she 'discovered' his dead body

RJ Mitte's mom Dyna Mitte breaks silence following his tragic death

RJ Mitte’s mom is speaking out following the Breaking Bad star’s tragic death from suicide at age 34.

In an interview with NBC News published Thursday, October 15, Dyna Mitte recalled the fateful morning on Monday, revealing she decided to drive over to his Texas home with some lunch after failing to reach him on his phone.

“I called him at 11,” she said. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston reveals he made plans with RJ Mitte weeks before his death

Mitte’s representative confirmed to People magazine that his death was a suicide.

Dyna believes her son’s death was a “spur of the moment” decision with no note left behind. She said she had encouraged him to seek therapy for three months, but he insisted he could manage on his own.

“For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there, but he was like, ‘No, I’ve got it. It’s OK. I’m handling it,’ ” she recalled.

Now, she hopes speaking publicly can help other families. “If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation, because a mother should never have to find their child this way,” Dyna said. “If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect.”

Mitte played Walter White Jr. throughout all five seasons of Breaking Bad, from 2008 to 2013. His costars, including Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk have also shared tributes following his death.

READ MORE: Anna Gunn feels 'lucky' to have played RJ Mitte's mom on 'Breaking Bad'