Prime Video’s Fourth Wing adaptation: Here’s full cast

Prime Video’s highly anticipated adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’s bestselling romantasy novel Fourth Wing has reportedly found its leads. Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya have been cast as Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson.

McGregor, the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, will play Violet, a scholarly young woman forced by her military general mother to abandon her dreams of becoming a historian and instead train as a dragon rider at the brutal Basgiath War College. McGregor previously appeared in Prime Video’s We Were Liars, Babygirl, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Sakraya, a German actor known for Netflix’s Warrior Nun, Tribes of Europa, and Peacock’s Those About to Die, will portray Xaden, a ruthless and mysterious wingleader whose father led a rebellion against the kingdom. He is also set to appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s One Piece.

The series follows the enemies-to-lovers arc between Violet and Xaden as they navigate deadly trials at Basgiath, where cadets compete for a limited number of dragons, and only two outcomes exist: graduate or die.

Fourth Wing became a viral sensation on BookTok after its 2023 release, helping popularise the “romantsy” genre. The Empyrean series has sold over 12 million copies in the U.S., with Onyx Storm becoming the fastest-selling adult title in Circana BookScan history.

Meredith Averill serves as showrunner, with Lisa Joy directing the premiere. Michael B. Jordan executive produces through Outlier Society. A premiere date has not been announced yet.