UK army chief warns Britons they must make ‘sacrifices’ as country prepares for possible war

Britain's army chief has warned that ordinary citizens will soon be asked to make sacrifices for national defence, telling hundreds of soldiers that the country may need them to fight a war.

General Sir Roly Walker delivered the warning during a visit to Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, where he told around 700 troops that political leaders were preparing to speak openly about the dangers facing Britain.

“You didn't know this, but our nation is going to need you,” Walker told the soldiers.

He said the public could no longer afford to treat war as something that happens elsewhere, pointing to an increasingly dangerous international security environment.

According to Walker, politicians will soon begin a “frank conversation” with British citizens about the risks facing the country and what they may have to give up to strengthen national security.

That could mean difficult choices over government spending and a greater role for civilians in preparing Britain for a potential conflict.

“They are going to try and explain to our citizens that our citizens have got to consent to sacrifices to prioritise defence and security,” he said.

His remarks come as Britain faces pressure to increase military spending, particularly over concerns about Russia and the possibility of a wider confrontation involving NATO.

The warning also follows a parliamentary inquiry launched in July into how prepared British civilians are for war, including whether essential infrastructure and public services could withstand an attack.

Walker did not announce conscription or any immediate plans to mobilise civilians.

Instead, he told the soldiers that public support would be essential if they were called upon to fight.

Ultimately, he said, the defence of the country could rest on the shoulders of its youngest and least experienced troops.