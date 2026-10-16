Maisie Peters finally reveals secret song after viral teasers

Maisie Peters has kept fans guessing about her new song for a while, but she has finally revealed the exciting news.

The 26-year-old pop star took to social media and disclosed the song that she has been posting snippets of, on TikTok.

The Kingmaker hitmaker wrote, "story time i wrote a song called hands on me and i always loved it so much and then it found its home on wonderful tv show nobody wants this and now it comes out next friday!!!!!"

READ MORE: Maisie Peters takes over social media with snippets of secret new song

Fans rushed to the comments and wrote, "NOOOO WAY. OH MY GOD!!! That’s so cool queen," and "BEST DAY EVER ILY MAISIE PETERS!!!!!!!!!!! WE #WILL BE STREAMING!"

A third chimed in, "I just jumped for joy," and "spoiler: everybody wants this," quipped another.

While more cheered, "as the #1 fan of the trying soundtrack i am OVER THE MOOOON," and "AHHHHHH WE CANT WAIT."

Someone predicted, "Hands on me about to go platinum."

READ MORE: Maisie Peters honours Dolly Parton at Reading Festival days after demise