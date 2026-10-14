Maisie Peters takes over social media with snippets of secret new song

Maisie Peters has sent fans in a frenzy as she began teasing a new song on social media, sharing snippets of it through TikTok videos.

The 26-year-old pop superstar appears to be hinting at a new love song, and much to fans' surprise featured her boyfriend in the TikTok videos, which marked the first ever hard launch of their long-term relationship.

The Kingmaker hitmaker turned the teasing into an interactive session with her fans, as they made their guesses about what the new track is - a new album? a soundtrack? or a single?

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak

Flocking to social media, one fan wrote, "EVERYBODY STOP RIGHT TF NOW NEW MAISIE SONG?????????"

Another added, "maisie peters snipetting the best song of all time on tiktok but saying it’s not for a deluxe and not for mp4," and "i’m thinking for the show 'nobody wants this' kristen bell is blonde and around 5 feet and is the lead."

More exclaimed, "WAIT IT’S GIVING CHRISTMAS VIBE OMG I LOVE IT."

While one noted, "EMOJI MAN HAS A FACE!" referring to Peters' boyfriend.

READ MORE: Maisie Peters surprises fans in Australia with Ed Sheeran