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Why was Katie Zacharia fired as White House press secretary after just 5 days?

Trump fires press secretary Katie Zacharia following rocky debut

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 16, 2026

Why was Katie Zacharia fired as White House press secretary after just 5 days?
Why was Katie Zacharia fired as White House press secretary after just 5 days?

Katie Zacharia’s tenure as White House press secretary ended after only five days, making it one of the shortest in modern presidential history.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired her on Friday, October 16, 2026, following a rocky debut and mounting scrutiny over her professional background.

Zacharia, a conservative television commentator, was hired quickly after other candidates were reportedly disqualified over past critical comments about Trump.

She began the job with little press briefing experience. Her first briefing on Tuesday was widely criticised as nervous and overly brief.

The bigger problem was her claim to be a lawyer. Zacharia had long described herself as an attorney, and Trump himself called her “an attorney.” However, she failed her bar exam, and neither she nor the White House provided evidence that she passed the bar in any state or in China, where she once worked at a law firm. She also shared social media posts referring to herself as an attorney despite failing the exam.

As scrutiny intensified, Trump publicly distanced himself from her. Speaking to reporters before a trip to Georgia, he said he told her: “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” adding, “Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.” He later conceded, “Maybe it’s not for her.”

Advisers confirmed she was fired Friday, October 16. Trump said the media has treated her “very unfairly,” but made clear he didn’t believe she was suited to be the government’s top spokesperson. 

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