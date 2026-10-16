Where is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs now? Everything to know about his new prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to a new federal prison following a tumultuous week at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he was hospitalised with a head injury and placed in solitary confinement.

Officials and representatives for the Grammy-winning music mogul confirmed Friday, October 15, that he has been transferred from Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, a less crowded minimum-security facility.

His release date of March 2, 2028, remains unchanged.

Combs’ spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said: “We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously.”

The transfer came after reports emerged that Combs had been part of a brawl last Friday with his fellow inmate Christopher Coke, also a Jamaican drug lord nicknamed "Dudus," who is serving a 23-year sentence. The fight was triggered by inmates’ rage over a revelation that Combs had access to contraband items such as cell phones, alcohol, and massages in Fort Dix.

Combs sustained head injuries that necessitated a trip to the hospital for emergency treatment. Federal authorities have refuted any claims that the injuries were caused by the fight with Coke, and both men were held in solitary confinement after the clash.

Combs, aged 56, has pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025 and received a jail term of 50 months. However, he was not found guilty of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs is appealing his guilty plea and faces several lawsuits over sexual misconduct cases.

His spokesperson said Combs “remains focused on moving forward” and hopes his time at the new facility “will be productive and without unnecessary disruption.”