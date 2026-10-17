When do clocks fall back in 2026? What to know before November 1

On November 1, 2026, the United States will turn back the clocks, as Congress did not pass a law eliminating the twice-a-year time change.

Despite President Trump's appeals and growing public demand, Congress did not send the Sunshine Protection Act to him for signing. It should be mentioned that the bill that provides for permanent daylight saving time was passed by the House in July with a vote of 301 to 117. However, it was left pending in the Senate.

As Trump stressed several times, "Republicans in the Senate have to get moving on what I call the 'No More Changing of Clocks Act." Moreover, according to him, the current situation is ridiculous because most people like additional lighting in the evening.

Nevertheless, it should be said that some Republican senators are still opposed to it. Thus, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said that Congress already attempted permanent daylight saving time, but people were unhappy with extremely late sunrises in winter.

Senate majority leader John Thune said there is “no clear path forward,” while Sen. Roger Wicker pointed out potential safety issues for kids waiting for school buses in the dark.

Surveys indicate that many Americans are in favour of getting rid of this procedure. In a YouGov poll conducted in 2023, 62% of respondents supported abolishing daylight saving time, while 54% wanted it removed according to a Gallup poll conducted in January 2025.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and Puerto Rico use standard time all year round. The state of New Jersey just approved a bill in its Senate making daylight saving time permanent, yet it needs federal permission to become effective.

For now, the majority of the country will turn back their clocks by one hour at 2 a.m. on November 1.