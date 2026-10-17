RJ Mitte's sister tearfully says 'I lost my father' at celebration of life

RJ Mitte’s younger sister, Lacianne Carriere, delivered a tearful tribute at his celebration of life in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, saying she lost both a brother and a father.

“RJ Mitte was my older brother, but I not only just lost a brother, I lost my father,” she said, in tears.

The ceremony took place at the Mitte Cultural District, the family’s organisation, four days after the Breaking Bad star died at 34.

The city live-streamed it.

Read more: RJ Mitte's mom recalls moment she 'discovered' his dead body

Carriere described how her brother stepped into a parental role.

When she was two weeks old, she said, their single mother was in an accident that paralysed her from the waist down for the first few years of her life, and “my brother immediately took on the other role”.

Mitte spoke about caring for his baby sister in a 2016 Guardian interview.

“I don’t have many words that I can put together, but all I can say is that every part of me is RJ,” she said.

She listed the music she listens to, what she watches, the games she plays and their shared mannerisms, adding: “I just really miss my brother.”

She spoke about how much he loved Brownsville. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi, but his grandfather, Roy F. Mitte, was born in the city.

“This was his home. This was his community,” she said. She ended with a laugh, telling him, “I’m not going to sell that nasty truck.”

Other speakers included his grandmother, Anita Dianne Carriere. His mother, Dyna Mitte, was also there.

TMZ reports a private funeral is planned.

Mitte’s representative confirmed the cause of death was suicide. His mother told NBC News that friends and family had no indication he might end his life.

Read more: Anna Gunn feels 'lucky' to have played RJ Mitte's mom on 'Breaking Bad'