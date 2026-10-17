Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley spark engagement rumours

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have sparked engagement rumours after Hurley was spotted wearing a large diamond ring.

Hurley, 61, posted an Instagram carousel of photos of herself in a robe in her trailer on the set of The ‘Burbs.

In the second selfie, a sizeable diamond is visible on her left ring finger. She didn’t mention it in the post.

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“She’s filming The ‘Burbs; I hardly think this ring is a prop,” a source told Page Six.

Cyrus, 65, added fuel on Thursday with an Instagram post promoting his new single Party’s in the Back, featuring Deltona.

He shared the song Something with a Ring to It by Mark Collie and ended his caption with, “Kinda has a ring ???? to it.”

The post was about his upcoming show and didn’t announce anything.

Neither has confirmed an engagement. However, on Friday, Page Six reported that sources say Cyrus recently proposed.

The pair met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise, and were friends for years before they began dating.

They went public on Easter Sunday 2025 with a photo of Cyrus, in bunny ears, kissing Hurley on the cheek.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at an event in Italy the following month.

Hurley’s son, Damian, reacted to the Easter post with celebratory emojis.

Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, until their split in 2022, and later to the singer Firerose, with their divorce finalised in August 2025.

Hurley was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

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