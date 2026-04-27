Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian weighs in on Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ relationship has full support of her son Damian Hurley, as they continue to grow closer together.

The 60-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, April 25, and shared several pictures of the couple together including a selfie of the couple packing on PDA.

In the comments, Damian appeared to applaud the couple’s romance, writing, “Aww love you both.”

The Bedazzled star wrote in the caption, “Yeeehaaaaaw. Loved my first trip to Stagecoach watching @billyraycyrus @noahcyrus and @braisonccyrus perform their new single On Our Way Along.”

Billy Ray and his kids Noah and Braison shared a wholesome moment at the festival during their performance together.

Damian has been supportive of his mother and the Hannah Montana star’s relationship since the beginning when they made it Instagram-official in April 2025.

At the time, Damian liked and commented on their Easter pictures.

The two came together after being friends for a long time. After Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish Cyrus, their relationship transitioned into more than a friendship.

Since then, they have been openly sharing glimpses of their life together and showing support to one another on social media, and in real life.