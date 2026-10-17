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Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary

Niall Horan wipes away tears as Liam Payne’s voice note echoes on his second death anniversary

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Published October 17, 2026

Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary
Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary

Niall Horan struggled to hold back tears as Liam Payne’s voice filled Ziggo Dome.

As a recording of his late One Direction bandmate played through the arena during Dinner Party Live On Tour concert, Niall’s Amsterdam concert on the second anniversary of Payne’s death turned into a moving tribute to a friendship that began long before worldwide fame.

On Friday, October 16, the Slow Hands hitmaker performed End of an Era, before a recording of the late singer’s voice played over the venue’s speakers.

READ MORE: One Direction fans remember Liam Payne two years after tragic death

A fan-recorded video circulating online appeared to show the This Town singer playing his guitar and wiping his face, visibly emotional as he processed the moment.

Fans described the scene as heartbreaking, with one message capturing the affection behind the tribute, “Liam would be so proud of you, Niall.”

Another fan summed up the atmosphere in a post accompanying footage of Liam’s voice playing for the audience, “In a room full of thousands, we all shared one quiet moment for Liam.”

The emotional performance carried particular significance because of the story behind End of an Era. Niall previously explained that the song was originally written as a reflection on moving into a new chapter of life. However, Liam’s death in October 2024 changed the song’s meaning.

For the unversed, Liam died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

READ MORE: Kate Cassidy remembers boyfriend Liam Payne on 2nd death anniversary

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