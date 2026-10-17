WATCH: Iranian fishermen find floating iPhones, perfumes in Strait of Hormuz

Screengrab shows iPhones floating in the water after a vessel reportedly met with an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. — X/@Telegraph

Iranian fishermen and salvage boat operators recovered hundreds of iPhones, French perfumes, and other imported goods from the Strait of Hormuz after they spilled into the sea following an incident involving the cargo ship GFS Pride, The Telegraph reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed fishermen navigating half-submerged containers and grabbing packed iPhones and other goods floating on the water as the vessel sank in the strait.

The vessel, flagged in Singapore, sank after a fire broke out on board, according to Singaporean authorities. All 21 crew members were evacuated safely without injuries.

However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said that the vessel, reportedly carrying more than 2,500 containers, had entered an “unauthorised and dangerous” route and struck a sea mine, triggering the blaze.

The ship sank on October 14 in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

The sinking marks the second vessel to go down within 24 hours and the third reported ship lost during the war, which began in late February and left the strait closed.

On Friday, Iranian army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the strait would reopen if the United States withdrew from the region.

“If America leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will open, collective security will be established with the participation of regional states, and the global economy will improve. And if it does not leave, we will expel it,” the report cited a spokesperson.