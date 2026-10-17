Vogue Williams says Kelly Clarkson was wrong to 'name and shame' small business

Kelly's social media rant about her treatment at the Art of Play store was viewed by over 40 million in just two days

Vogue Williams has slammed Kelly Clarkson for allegedly shaming a small business out of nowhere as she shared her two thoughts on the £11,000 viral singing bird row.

For those unfamiliar, Kelly, 44, faced heavy criticism after claiming that a sales associate had treated her rudely during a shopping trip.

Clarkson wanted to a buy a mechanical singing bird but eventually walked out in the middle of the bargaining.

She later took to social media to speak about her experience at the store, prompting the shop owner to claim that his business had faced severe harassment from her fans.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud

Vogue, 41, has now weighed in on the debate during the latest episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me, which co-hosts with Joanne McNally.

She said: 'I think she could have called it out, but I don't think that she should have named and shamed.

'I'd be very, very slow to ever name and shame. I just don't think it is fair even if those people are being an a****** I just wouldn't do it. I'd feel too guilty.

Vogue added: 'I'm surprised by Kelly Clarkson.'Yeah, she shouldn't have. But now she's doubling down it makes it even worse because she's had time to reflect.'

Kelly's social media rant about her treatment at the Art of Play store was viewed by over 40 million in just two days.

READ MORE: Vogue Williams reveals she never wanted to marry again after Brian McFadden split