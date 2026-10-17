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Delta flight attendants clash mid-flight as captain warns crew 'may need separating'

The aircraft flew from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

Delta flight attendants clash mid-flight as captain warns crew may need separating
Delta flight attendants clash mid-flight as captain warns crew 'may need separating'

A Delta flight was disrupted after crew members reportedly engaged in a mid-flight "conflict" that prompted the captain to issue a warning that they may need to be separated.

The incident took place aboard a Delta Connection flight, DL5090, operated by Endeavor Air, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The Michigan-bound Delta flight was approaching Detroit when the flight attendants started fighting.

The aircraft flew from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan.

However, the exact nature of the disagreement is still unknown, but multiple media reports suggest the flight captain informed ground control of the situation, altering that crew members might need to separate them to avoid further tensions.

During the Delta flight's approach, the captain told the ground control, “We are experiencing conflict issues among the flight attendants and will likely need to separate them to prevent further escalation or an incident,” per Dublin Live.

Cabin crew supervisors and managers on board the Delta flight were asked to meet the aircraft directly at the gate following its landing, according to the outlet citing reports from Air Live.

The aircraft landed safely minutes afterwards, with no further incidents recorded.

Endeavor Air operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines with flight routes across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

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