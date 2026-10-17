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Adele punches Gareth Gates fan for voting against Will Young: Details inside

Will and Gareth competed against each other in the inaugural series of the ITV talent contest Pop Idol in 2002

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Web Desk
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Published October 17, 2026

Grammy-winning singer Adele went as far as getting herself into serious trouble at school
 Grammy-winning singer Adele went as far as getting herself into serious trouble at school

Will Young, who rose to fame after winning Pop Idol in 2002, has taken a trip down memory lane, recalling an incident in which Adele revealed that she had been suspended from school after punching a fan of Gareth Gates.

Will, 47, and Gareth, 42, competed against each other in the inaugural series of the ITV talent contest Pop Idol in 2002. 

At the time, Grammy-winning singer Adele, 38, went as far as getting herself into serious trouble at school.

READ MORE: Will Young recalls ‘awful' encounter with Julia Roberts

Will told Official Charts: 'Adele got suspended for standing up for me because people were voting for Gareth,'

'She punched a girl. Did you know that?'

Adele, 38, previously admitted to the playground scrap during a BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat interview and revealed she was given a one-week suspension. 

She said: 'I adore Will Young, he's my first love, I was obsessed with him. I got chucked out of school for a week for having a fight with Gareth Gates fans.'

Will secured the title after a record-breaking public vote and released his debut double A-side single, Anything Is Possible / Evergreen after his victory.

During his interview, Will also confessed he had not always a big fan of his biggest hit, Leave Right Now.

READ MORE: Adele admits she ‘doesn't sing very often anymore' amid comeback rumours

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