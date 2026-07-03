Adele admits she ‘doesn't sing very often anymore' amid comeback rumours

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker thinks it’s ‘ridiculous’ that her job is ‘being a singer’

Adele has poured cold water on growing speculation about an imminent music comeback.

During a rare interview at McLaren Racing headquarters on Friday, July 3, the Grammy winner admitted she doesn’t sing “anymore,” just weeks after reports claimed she had quietly returned to the studio to record new music after nearly two years.

Adele, 38, chatted with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. When Norris asked whether she still enjoys singing, the Hello hitmaker gave a candid response.

"I don't sing very often anymore," Adele admitted, before jokingly breaking into a few lines of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.

She also reflected on her unlikely career and complicated relationship with fame.

"Oh my god. I think it is ridiculous that my job is being a singer. No, never believed [it would happen]," she said. "It's very well known that I struggle with the fame side of it. If I remind myself like it's a joke that my job is being a singer, I just always try and lean into that."

Her comments come after The Sun reported last month that Adele had secretly travelled from Los Angeles to London to spend several weeks writing and recording new music at Church Studios.

A source claimed she was keeping a low profile while working on new material, fuelling speculation that a comeback could be on the horizon.