A$AP Rocky shares sweet details about son Riot

A$AP Rocky’s son Riot might already be showing signs of becoming a little star — but his dad thinks the real showstopper in the family is still Rihanna.

The rapper, 38, opened up about bringing his youngest son onstage during his September 18 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, telling Rolling Stone in an interview published Friday, October 16, that the toddler was more than comfortable in the spotlight.

“He’s a cutie, man. That’s my boy, there. That’s little Spider-Man,” he said of Riot, 3.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, shares three children with Rihanna: sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 3, and daughter Rocki, 1.

During the Copenhagen show on his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, Rocky held Riot while dedicating a song to “my son and my family.”

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He even tried to get the little one to rap along, while Rihanna happily sang from the sidelines.

“He’s very ready for all of these things,” Rocky told the outlet.

“He’s the extrovert out of all of his siblings. And I think he has the strongest personality,” the rapper continued. “So, for him, he’s just very curious. He’s asking me if I sing. He’s asking A$AP Twelvyy if he do music, too.”

Still, Rocky reckons his children haven’t fully grasped just how famous their mother is — and he’s looking forward to the moment they do.

“So it was really cool to have him up there, but the funniest thing that’s just going through my mind is like, yeah, you know, it’s my time to do my arenas, you know, eight-year hiatus. I’m back. This is their first time seeing their dad on stages. But I’m like, wait till they get a load of mom, wait till they even realize who their mother is. It’s just gonna be f--king jokes,” he said.

Rocky and Rihanna have been linked musically since 2012, and their family life seems just as entertaining as their careers.

Rocky previously described Rihanna’s labor as “so exciting,” adding, “We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s--t.”