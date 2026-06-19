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Rihanna, A$AP Rocky thrills fans with playful interaction during live show

'Diamonds' hitmaker Rihanna caught vibing to A$AP Rocky’s latest performance as crowd cheers

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky thrills fans with playful interaction during live show
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky thrills fans with playful interaction during live show

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky sent fans into an absolute frenzy by showing off their electric chemistry.

On Friday, June 18, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, took the stage at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

To make things more interesting, his longtime partner and baby mama was also in the audience, supporting the record producer.

Later in the day, a fan account @awgecentral posted a shaky concert video on X, formerly Twitter, spotlighting the Diamonds hitmaker’s presence in the crowd with "Riri" text overlays and heart emojis.

The latest footage from Rocky's Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Dallas, shows him performing Peso in a white outfit on stage under purple lights with fans holding up phones amid smoke and a packed arena reacting excitedly.

The clip captured the moment the Barbadian singer-songwriter and businesswoman and her children's father locked eyes and pointed towards each other.

As the beat dropped they both sang the lyrics at the top of their lungs.

Rihanna matched the crowd’s energy as she vibed with a drink in hand, rocking a cap and fully immersed in the moment.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Rocky, partners since 2019 with three children, frequently appear together publicly.

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