Melissa Gilbert post sparks reaction after Timothy Busfield's court decision

Melissa Gilbert appears to have something to say after husband Timothy Busfield scored a major legal win — and her choice of words has caught attention.

The Little House on the Prairie star, 62, took to Instagram shortly after a New Mexico judge dismissed the 69-year-old actor and director’s grand jury indictment on child sexual abuse charges on Friday, October 16.

“So shines a good deed in a weary world,” Melissa posted, quoting a memorable line associated with Gene Wilder’s 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The phrase also echoes a line from William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice: “So shines a good deed in a naughty world.”

Melissa later shared a link to The New York Times report on her Instagram Story covering the dismissal, further drawing attention to the court ruling.

Read More: Timothy Busfield case takes shocking turn after Judge's decision

According to TMZ, District Court Judge Joseph Montano threw out the indictment after finding problems with how prosecutors presented evidence to the grand jury.

The judge reportedly said prosecutors misrepresented the admissibility of lie detector evidence and failed to call certain witnesses the grand jury had requested.

Gilbert has stood firmly by Busfield since the allegations became public earlier this year. In a recent interview, she described the experience as “traumatizing.”

However, the legal battle may not be over just yet. Although the indictment was dismissed, Judge Montano said the charges could be refiled.

That means Friday’s ruling marks a significant legal development for Busfield, but not necessarily the final chapter in the case.