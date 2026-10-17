Lorraine Kelly reveals secret to weight loss ahead of daughter Rosie's wedding

The TV presenter is celebrating her new figure and has returned to a size 10

Lorraine Kelly has proudly shared her weight-loss journey, revealing that she has lost one and a half stone.

The TV presenter, 66, is celebrating her new figure and has returned to a size 10 after making a conscious decision to get in shape ahead of her daughter Rosie's wedding this summer.

In a new interview, Lorraine opened up about her impressive one and a half stone weight loss, revealing that her lifestyle overhaul has given her 'more energy' for the daily activities.

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Speaking to Women & Home magazine for the December issue, Lorraine touched on the death of her father in January, telling how the grief she felt from his loss led her to gain weight as she sought 'comfort' in eating and drinking, adding that she eventually decided to change her ways.

She said: 'Some people deal with bereavement by not eating, but I ate for comfort. I found solace in chocolate. I was eating too much and, frankly, drinking too much at weekends.

'In April, I had a good, long look at myself, and I’ve now cut out chocolate and drinking, I swim every day and, since April, I’ve been going to an over-55s gym twice a week.'

The TV star, who showcased her weight loss in a variety of red dresses for a fabulous festive-themed photoshoot, revealed she believes that she's 'lost a stone and a half' and has slimmed down to what she jokingly calls 'a size 11' after almost 'pushing a 16.'

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