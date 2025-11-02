Lorraine Kelly ‘disappointed' over cuts made to her show

Lorraine Kelly ‘disappointed’ for THIS reason

Lorraine Kelly has been left "disappointed" by the "seismic" cuts being made to her ITV show.

The 65-year-old presenter's eponymous programme will be slashed from an hour to just 30 minutes a day, as well as be broadcast on a 30-week "seasonal basis" from January 2026.

Advertisement

This is a part of ITV's budget cuts, with Good Morning Britain taking over the 9-10am slot for the rest of the year, and Lorraine is particularly "sad" about the changes because she will have to say goodbye to a number of staff members who she has worked with for years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, she said: "I was disappointed, of course I was. This is the world that we live in now.”

"Things have to change, I mean, I've been through so many regime changes in my life,” she mentioned.

The Scottish TV host continued, "For me, this is just another one, but it's seismic. The thing that has upset me the most is the fact that we've got this great team, and obviously, that's not going to be in place next year because jobs will go.”

"Hopefully I'll be able to hang on to some of these amazing people - that's my aim. It's very, very sad. It really is."

It is also pertinent to mention that due to the cuts, Lorraine Kelly will be presenting the show five days a week, meaning regular Friday presenters Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh will no longer be needed.