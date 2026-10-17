'A little cut': Wasim Akram shares advice for over-50s on mobile phone use

The image shows former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram talking on the phone after a workout. — Instagram/@wasimakramliveofficial

Former Pakistan cricket captain and fast bowling icon Wasim Akram has urged people in their 50s to make “a little cut” in their mobile phone usage, emphasising the importance of spending quality time with loved ones and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In a video shared on Instagram, the former cricketer delivered a special message for people of his age, offering guidelines on how to use mobile phones, WhatsApp and social media responsibly.

In his self-made guidelines, Akram advised people to stop sharing random content with others every day, saying it could be annoying, take up storage space on their phones and prompt recipients to view unwanted messages.

Expressing frustration over unnecessary messages, such as “good morning” greetings, he stressed that people’s attention spans were declining and also urged them to avoid forwarding lengthy videos.

“Who wants to watch a half-hour-long video? It doesn’t matter how important it is; nobody will watch it. So, don’t send videos longer than two minutes,” he said.

Akram added that people would thank him later for following his advice.

He acknowledged that it might be normal for Gen Alpha and Gen Z to use phones around the clock, as they were born in the digital age. However, older people should not feel obligated to remain available on their phones all the time.

Sharing an example from his own life, Akram said he used to spend time on his mobile phone sharing reels and replying to messages, but within limits.