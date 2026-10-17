Selena Gomez cheers Miley Cyrus at first major concert in years: ‘Speechless’

Selena Gomez was among those cheering on Miley Cyrus at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared some glimpses of the concert on her Instagram Stories as she watched her longtime friend take the stage for an emotional night of music.

She shared a picture of the Flowers hitmaker appearing on a giant screen at the venue, writing, “Speechless at the moment,” over the image.

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In another update, the Calm Down songstress shared a video of herself dancing and grooving along to the music,

She added a playful caption, “When you came to hear Miley song lol sorry @paigeyreed” followed by a giggling emoji.

The posts offered fans a glimpse of Gomez, 34, enjoying the performance, capturing both her admiration for Cyrus and her excitement at hearing the singer perform live.

For the unversed, the Wrecking Ball songstress took the stage at the iconic Los Angeles venue on Friday, October 16, for Miley: Bass Persuades – Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

It marked her first major concert performances in four years and her first-ever headlining shows at the venue.

However, the evening was about more than a musical comeback, as Cyrus also paid an emotional tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton.

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