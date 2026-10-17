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Streamer Awards 2026: Full list of nominees across 37 categories

Streamer Awards 2026 voting opens across 37 categories; IShowSpeed, Caseoh, lead streamer of the year race

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Published October 17, 2026

Streamer Awards 2026: Full list of nominees across 37 categories
Streamer Awards 2026: Full list of nominees across 37 categories

Voting for The Streamer Awards 2026 officially opened on Friday, October 16, with fans able to cast ballots across 37 categories on the awards’ official website.

The ceremony, widely regarded as the most prestigious recognition in the streaming industry, will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube on Thursday, November 12, from Los Angeles. YouTuber QTCinderella is set to host.

  • Best Music Streamer: Plaqueboymax, Bishu, AriAtHome, DDG
  • Best Creative Streamer: BarleyTheBurr, Michael Reeves, Nurse Huckleberry, Uwoslab
  • Best Role-Play Streamer: Kaysan, Will Neff, Burn, Critical Role
  • Best MOBA Streamer: Dantes, Caedrel, Topson, Tenshi
  • Best Brand Partner: Red Bull, Gamer Supps, State Farm, TVU Networks
  • Hidden Gem Award: Chiselled Adonis, Awkventurer, SmallFryz, Luci_Suckz, Notbusch
  • Best Fortnite Streamer: Clix, HappyHappyGal, Faxuty, AussieAntics
  • Best Battle Royale Streamer: Diaphone, Brian_F, Tyler1, PhiDX, NiceWigg, ImperialHal
  • Best Fighting Game Streamer: Camy, DiazBiffle, Odablock, PikabooIRL, Xaryu, Savix
  • Best MMORPG Streamer: Lilimsie, GabSmolders, MillBerry, GeminiTay
  • Best Cosy Game Streamer: Feinberg, HackingNoisess, BlueSR, Infume
  • Best Speedrun Streamer: Flight23White, Lacy, Danny Aarons, AuzioMF
  • Best Sports Streamer: Katie B, Feinberg, DrDonut, Ashwag
  • Best Minecraft Streamer: OhnePixel, TheBurntPeanut, ItsSpoit, SuperTF, GoFNS
  • Best FPS Streamer: Hera, Roffle, RDULive, Jillyeon
  • Best Strategy Game Streamer: Stable Ronaldo, Willito, Kanel Joseph, 2xRaKai, Khan Asadi, Qoqsik
  • League Of Their Own: IShowSpeed, Cooksux, ExtraEmily, Evelyn Ortiz, Ashby, Wendy Ortiz, Dean Withers, WardrobeWinter
  • Stream Game Of The Year: Minecraft, Meccha Chameleon, Big Walk, Fortnite
  • Best Content Group: CORE ("TheCoreBoys"), Clooless, Fuslie/Squeex/Ludwig/Valkyrae, AMP, QSMP
  • Best International Streamer: Ashwag, Carterefe, Peller, Young Multi, StarYuuki
  • Best Stream Duo: E11ysa + FindJeremiah, Blou + Zias, Katie B + Vanilla Mace, Lacy + Marlon, PGE4 + Sugarfree
  • Best Streamer Collab: Jasontheween x DuB x Tbvnks x Pudgie; Jynxzi x Stable Ronaldo x LosPollosTV; Arigameplays x Rivers; Maya Higa x Adapt; YourRAGE x AustinShow; Cinna x GirlSet
  • Best Mainstream Collab: Kai Cenat x Tyle; WardrobeWinter x Lizzo; BenDaDonnn x Drake; N3on x Iggy Azalea
  • Best Marathon Stream: Cinnathon (Cinna); Minecraft Marathon (Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed); Chained Together (Stable Ronaldo, Jynxzi, LosPollosTV); 7 Days Stranded (Jasontheween); Hit-A-Thon (DDG)
  • Best Streamed Event: Survival by Agent 00; Paranormal Detour by Detune; DVD Week by GoOffKings; Maybach Monday by Jasontheween; World Cup Tour by IShowSpeed
  • Best VTuber: TheBurntPeanut, Ironmouse, Koseki Bijou, Crelly, Gigi Murin
  • Best Streamed Series: 24-Hour Tag by PaymoneyWubby; Streamer Games by Ludwig; Streamer University by Kai Cenat; ZEvent by ZeratoR
  • Best Variety Streamer: MOONMOON, Jenn McAllister, CaseOh, CohhCarnage, Agent 00
  • President Of Chat: Vanilla Mace, Joe Bartolozzi, YourRAGE, BruceDropEmOff, Silky
  • Rising Star Award: Benjy Chavez, Madi2Hottyy, E11ysa, MaxGGs, T10Nat
  • Best Breakout Streamer: Katie B, Yonna, Marlon, Arky, Joe Bartolozzi
  • The Sapphire Award: HasanAbi, Emily D. Baker, Kai Cenat, Midnight Sumo, Maya Higa
  • Best Reality Streamer: Cinna, Vanilla Mace, Yonna, Maya Higa, Christinaandamber
  • Best IRL Streamer: Feinberg, Jynxzi, TheBurntPeanut, SuperTF, iiTzTimmy
  • Best Vertical Live Streamer: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh
  • Gamer Of The Year: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh
  • The Streamer Of The Year: IShowSpeed, CaseOh, Jynxzi, StableRonaldo, Joe Bartolozzi

Voting requires mandatory registration on the awards website and closes on October 31. 

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