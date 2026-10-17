Streamer Awards 2026: Full list of nominees across 37 categories
Voting for The Streamer Awards 2026 officially opened on Friday, October 16, with fans able to cast ballots across 37 categories on the awards’ official website.
The ceremony, widely regarded as the most prestigious recognition in the streaming industry, will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube on Thursday, November 12, from Los Angeles. YouTuber QTCinderella is set to host.
Best Music Streamer: Plaqueboymax, Bishu, AriAtHome, DDG Best Creative Streamer: BarleyTheBurr, Michael Reeves, Nurse Huckleberry, Uwoslab Best Role-Play Streamer: Kaysan, Will Neff, Burn, Critical Role Best MOBA Streamer: Dantes, Caedrel, Topson, Tenshi Best Brand Partner: Red Bull, Gamer Supps, State Farm, TVU Networks Hidden Gem Award: Chiselled Adonis, Awkventurer, SmallFryz, Luci_Suckz, Notbusch Best Fortnite Streamer: Clix, HappyHappyGal, Faxuty, AussieAntics Best Battle Royale Streamer: Diaphone, Brian_F, Tyler1, PhiDX, NiceWigg, ImperialHal Best Fighting Game Streamer: Camy, DiazBiffle, Odablock, PikabooIRL, Xaryu, Savix Best MMORPG Streamer: Lilimsie, GabSmolders, MillBerry, GeminiTay Best Cosy Game Streamer: Feinberg, HackingNoisess, BlueSR, Infume Best Speedrun Streamer: Flight23White, Lacy, Danny Aarons, AuzioMF Best Sports Streamer: Katie B, Feinberg, DrDonut, Ashwag Best Minecraft Streamer: OhnePixel, TheBurntPeanut, ItsSpoit, SuperTF, GoFNS Best FPS Streamer: Hera, Roffle, RDULive, Jillyeon Best Strategy Game Streamer: Stable Ronaldo, Willito, Kanel Joseph, 2xRaKai, Khan Asadi, Qoqsik League Of Their Own: IShowSpeed, Cooksux, ExtraEmily, Evelyn Ortiz, Ashby, Wendy Ortiz, Dean Withers, WardrobeWinter Stream Game Of The Year: Minecraft, Meccha Chameleon, Big Walk, Fortnite Best Content Group: CORE ("TheCoreBoys"), Clooless, Fuslie/Squeex/Ludwig/Valkyrae, AMP, QSMP Best International Streamer: Ashwag, Carterefe, Peller, Young Multi, StarYuuki Best Stream Duo: E11ysa + FindJeremiah, Blou + Zias, Katie B + Vanilla Mace, Lacy + Marlon, PGE4 + Sugarfree Best Streamer Collab: Jasontheween x DuB x Tbvnks x Pudgie; Jynxzi x Stable Ronaldo x LosPollosTV; Arigameplays x Rivers; Maya Higa x Adapt; YourRAGE x AustinShow; Cinna x GirlSet Best Mainstream Collab: Kai Cenat x Tyle; WardrobeWinter x Lizzo; BenDaDonnn x Drake; N3on x Iggy Azalea Best Marathon Stream: Cinnathon (Cinna); Minecraft Marathon (Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed); Chained Together (Stable Ronaldo, Jynxzi, LosPollosTV); 7 Days Stranded (Jasontheween); Hit-A-Thon (DDG) Best Streamed Event: Survival by Agent 00; Paranormal Detour by Detune; DVD Week by GoOffKings; Maybach Monday by Jasontheween; World Cup Tour by IShowSpeed Best VTuber: TheBurntPeanut, Ironmouse, Koseki Bijou, Crelly, Gigi Murin Best Streamed Series: 24-Hour Tag by PaymoneyWubby; Streamer Games by Ludwig; Streamer University by Kai Cenat; ZEvent by ZeratoR Best Variety Streamer: MOONMOON, Jenn McAllister, CaseOh, CohhCarnage, Agent 00 President Of Chat: Vanilla Mace, Joe Bartolozzi, YourRAGE, BruceDropEmOff, Silky Rising Star Award: Benjy Chavez, Madi2Hottyy, E11ysa, MaxGGs, T10Nat Best Breakout Streamer: Katie B, Yonna, Marlon, Arky, Joe Bartolozzi The Sapphire Award: HasanAbi, Emily D. Baker, Kai Cenat, Midnight Sumo, Maya Higa Best Reality Streamer: Cinna, Vanilla Mace, Yonna, Maya Higa, Christinaandamber Best IRL Streamer: Feinberg, Jynxzi, TheBurntPeanut, SuperTF, iiTzTimmy Best Vertical Live Streamer: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh Gamer Of The Year: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh The Streamer Of The Year: IShowSpeed, CaseOh, Jynxzi, StableRonaldo, Joe Bartolozzi
Voting requires mandatory registration on the awards website and closes on October 31.