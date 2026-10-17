Streamer Awards 2026: Full list of nominees across 37 categories

Voting for The Streamer Awards 2026 officially opened on Friday, October 16, with fans able to cast ballots across 37 categories on the awards’ official website.

The ceremony, widely regarded as the most prestigious recognition in the streaming industry, will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube on Thursday, November 12, from Los Angeles. YouTuber QTCinderella is set to host.

Best Music Streamer: Plaqueboymax, Bishu, AriAtHome, DDG

Best Creative Streamer: BarleyTheBurr, Michael Reeves, Nurse Huckleberry, Uwoslab

Best Role-Play Streamer: Kaysan, Will Neff, Burn, Critical Role

Best MOBA Streamer: Dantes, Caedrel, Topson, Tenshi

Best Brand Partner: Red Bull, Gamer Supps, State Farm, TVU Networks

Hidden Gem Award: Chiselled Adonis, Awkventurer, SmallFryz, Luci_Suckz, Notbusch

Best Fortnite Streamer: Clix, HappyHappyGal, Faxuty, AussieAntics

Best Battle Royale Streamer: Diaphone, Brian_F, Tyler1, PhiDX, NiceWigg, ImperialHal

Best Fighting Game Streamer: Camy, DiazBiffle, Odablock, PikabooIRL, Xaryu, Savix

Best MMORPG Streamer: Lilimsie, GabSmolders, MillBerry, GeminiTay

Best Cosy Game Streamer: Feinberg, HackingNoisess, BlueSR, Infume

Best Speedrun Streamer: Flight23White, Lacy, Danny Aarons, AuzioMF

Best Sports Streamer: Katie B, Feinberg, DrDonut, Ashwag

Best Minecraft Streamer: OhnePixel, TheBurntPeanut, ItsSpoit, SuperTF, GoFNS

Best FPS Streamer: Hera, Roffle, RDULive, Jillyeon

Best Strategy Game Streamer: Stable Ronaldo, Willito, Kanel Joseph, 2xRaKai, Khan Asadi, Qoqsik

League Of Their Own: IShowSpeed, Cooksux, ExtraEmily, Evelyn Ortiz, Ashby, Wendy Ortiz, Dean Withers, WardrobeWinter

Stream Game Of The Year: Minecraft, Meccha Chameleon, Big Walk, Fortnite

Best Content Group: CORE ("TheCoreBoys"), Clooless, Fuslie/Squeex/Ludwig/Valkyrae, AMP, QSMP

Best International Streamer: Ashwag, Carterefe, Peller, Young Multi, StarYuuki

Best Stream Duo: E11ysa + FindJeremiah, Blou + Zias, Katie B + Vanilla Mace, Lacy + Marlon, PGE4 + Sugarfree

Best Streamer Collab: Jasontheween x DuB x Tbvnks x Pudgie; Jynxzi x Stable Ronaldo x LosPollosTV; Arigameplays x Rivers; Maya Higa x Adapt; YourRAGE x AustinShow; Cinna x GirlSet

Best Mainstream Collab: Kai Cenat x Tyle; WardrobeWinter x Lizzo; BenDaDonnn x Drake; N3on x Iggy Azalea

Best Marathon Stream: Cinnathon (Cinna); Minecraft Marathon (Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed); Chained Together (Stable Ronaldo, Jynxzi, LosPollosTV); 7 Days Stranded (Jasontheween); Hit-A-Thon (DDG)

Best Streamed Event: Survival by Agent 00; Paranormal Detour by Detune; DVD Week by GoOffKings; Maybach Monday by Jasontheween; World Cup Tour by IShowSpeed

Best VTuber: TheBurntPeanut, Ironmouse, Koseki Bijou, Crelly, Gigi Murin

Best Streamed Series: 24-Hour Tag by PaymoneyWubby; Streamer Games by Ludwig; Streamer University by Kai Cenat; ZEvent by ZeratoR

Best Variety Streamer: MOONMOON, Jenn McAllister, CaseOh, CohhCarnage, Agent 00

President Of Chat: Vanilla Mace, Joe Bartolozzi, YourRAGE, BruceDropEmOff, Silky

Rising Star Award: Benjy Chavez, Madi2Hottyy, E11ysa, MaxGGs, T10Nat

Best Breakout Streamer: Katie B, Yonna, Marlon, Arky, Joe Bartolozzi

The Sapphire Award: HasanAbi, Emily D. Baker, Kai Cenat, Midnight Sumo, Maya Higa

Best Reality Streamer: Cinna, Vanilla Mace, Yonna, Maya Higa, Christinaandamber

Best IRL Streamer: Feinberg, Jynxzi, TheBurntPeanut, SuperTF, iiTzTimmy

Best Vertical Live Streamer: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh

Gamer Of The Year: Jynxzi, IShowSpeed, Joe Bartolozzi, Stable Ronaldo, CaseOh

The Streamer Of The Year: IShowSpeed, CaseOh, Jynxzi, StableRonaldo, Joe Bartolozzi

Voting requires mandatory registration on the awards website and closes on October 31.