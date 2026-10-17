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Audrey Hobert, Malcolm Todd to set historical record at Grammys 2027

Audrey Hobert and brother Malcolm Todd expected to make new record upcoming award season

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Published October 17, 2026

Audrey Hobert, Malcolm Todd to set historical record at Grammys 2027
Audrey Hobert, Malcolm Todd to set historical record at Grammys 2027

Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd are expected to make a new historical record at the Grammys this year as they will be competing for the same award category.

The Silver Jubilee hitmaker and Todd are expected to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2027 show, after both of them had a breakthrough this year.

Social media flooded with fans rooting for either sibling and commemorating the historical moment, as soon as the news appeared.

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success

One fan wrote, "we all KNOW audrey is the superior sibling," and "sibling rivalry at the grammys sounds like a family group chat nobody wants to be in lol," added another.

A third chimed in, "sibling rivalry but make it a grammy category," while one argued, "deserved Malcolm win but Audrey is awesome."

Someone agreed, "AUDREYYYYY WILL TAKE IT," and another quipped, "Their mom on Grammy night pretending she doesn't have a favourite."

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert makes bold admission about fame after debut album

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