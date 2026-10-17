AEW Wrestler Pac’s cause of death revealed as Bronchial Asthma

Officials have determined that wrestling star Benjamin Satterley, known to fans as AEW’s “Pac,” died from bronchial asthma, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday, October 16.

The manner of death was ruled natural.

The English-born wrestler was found unconscious in a rental car outside a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, around 4:00 p.m. on September 27, just a day after competing at AEW’s All Out event at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

First responders reported no suspicious injuries, though they noted medication in his vehicle and a Google Maps route to O’Hare Airport displayed on his phone.

Satterly, a Newcastle upon Tyne native, began wrestling in 2004 and signed with AEW in 2019, becoming the inaugural AEW International Champion and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.

He previously performed in WWE as Adrian Neville, earning nicknames like “The Man That Gravity Forgot” for his high-flying style.

His death shocked fans who had watched him wrestle the night before.

AEW also paid tribute on Facebook: “The very best of us. Truly one of a kind. We love you and we miss you, Ben. We always will.” Fans have left flowers outside the Des Plaines restaurant where he was found.