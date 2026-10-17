DOJ seeks to disqualify judge in East Potomac golf course tree-cleaning case

The Justice Department on Friday, October 16, filed a motion seeking to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s overhaul of East Potomac Golf Links, accusing her of bias and “animus” toward the administration.

The filing follows a contentious four-hour hearing Monday, during which Judge Ana C. Reyes sharply rebuked government attorneys after learning the administration had cleared hundreds of trees from the public golf course over a holiday weekend with less than 24 hours’ notice, despite her earlier order barring surprise work.

In the motion, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. wrote that the judge’s “conduct in this case continues a pattern of animus against the Trump administration,” accusing her of having “repeatedly belittled and shouted at” Justice Department lawyer Marissa Piropato.

He also criticised her order compelling two Interior Department officials, Gregory Wischer and National Park Service acting director Jessica Bowron, to testify on October 19, calling it a “systematic disregard for Trump administration officials’ demanding schedules.”

Judge Reyes, who ordered the preservationist group suing the government to respond by Sunday afternoon, didn’t indicate whether she would recuse herself.

The dispute centres on President Trump’s proposal to transform the historic municipal course, which offers weekend green fees of about $48, into a championship-level facility designed by Tom Fazio.

The administration has repeatedly clashed with federal judges who rule against it, and the Justice Department has made a practice of appealing adverse rulings. The tree removal, estimated at 400 or more, drew fury from preservationists and golfers alike, with the case now raising broader questions about judicial authority and the limits of executive action on federal lands.