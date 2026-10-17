Chelsea's Emi Martinez receives oxygen, stretchered off after collision with Everton star

The Argentinian goalkeeper representing Chelsea, Emi Martinez, in the Premier League was rushed to a hospital after suffering a head injury due to a collision with an Everton star on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The 34-year-old iconic footballer ran into Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as he tried to clear a free-kick in the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.

Martinez seemed to pass out after the collision, and was left on the ground as players from both sides rushed for help.

The goalkeeper, who is considered a specialist in saving penalties, was administered oxygen and reportedly fitted with a neck brace before being carried off on a stretcher after almost 10 minutes of treatment, The Independent reports.

Broadcaster TNT Sports reportedly decided against showing close-up replays of the collision because of its severity.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was also spotted running towards Martinez to see how he was doing.

Branthwaite, who also required medical attention, was allowed to continue playing after undergoing concussion checks.

There was some consolation in the fact that Martinez was conscious, and seen moving his arms as he was taken down the tunnel.

The 34-year-old was then rushed to the local hospital for additional evaluation, but the severity of his injury had yet to be determined.

Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders replaced Martinez and made his Premier League debut for Chelsea.

The incident happened when Chelsea were ahead 1-0 after Pedro Neto had scored soon after half-time.

Neto later scored again to give Chelsea a 2-0 win and put an end to Everton's league-season winning streak.