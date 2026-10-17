Arab Spring slogans return to Tunisia as thousands demand president's removal

The 2011 Arab Spring slogans are now back in Tunisia as thousands of people took to the streets and called for the resignation of President Kais Saeid, who has been in power since 2019.

One of the biggest anti-government demonstrations took place in Tunisia on Saturday as anger over worsening economic conditions and restrictions on political freedoms brought together opposition groups that had remained divided for years.

The demonstration took place in the Tunisian capital, and was joined by lawyers, doctors, journalists, and unemployed citizens.

The protesters gathered at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the same street on which protesters gathered during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that forced out former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Some demonstrators revived the slogan that became famous during those protests, calling for the fall of the regime.

Others complained about frequent electricity and water cuts, shortages of medicines and rising unemployment.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed throughout the capital with protesters yelling, “the prisons are full, people are hungry.”

It was organized by the UGTT labor union in Tunisia together with some civil society organizations. Senior UGTT official Slah Eddine Salmi called Saied's centralisation of power "unacceptable," arguing that a country cannot be ruled by a single individual.

Saied has faced accusations of undermining democracy since 2021, when he assumed sweeping executive powers, dissolved parliament and later dismissed dozens of judges.

His critics say his moves are a coup and human rights groups say his government has targeted journalists and political critics.

The president has denied any charge of authoritarianism, attributing the deterioration of the economy to his critics' "deliberate attempts to stir up trouble.”

Meanwhile, protesters also called for the release of jailed government critics and the lifting of curbs on trade union activities.