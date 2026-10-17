US soldiers killed three reptilian aliens in secret Area 51 battle, former army sniper claims

A former US Army sniper has claimed that American soldiers fought and killed three reptilian-looking creatures during a secret military operation near Area 51, with one serviceman allegedly losing his life in the encounter.

Nick Betts, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, made the claims on the Liberty Risk podcast, saying he learned about the incident from a member of the military's elite Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

According to Betts, the soldier shared the story while they were drinking together in Poland, where he had travelled to film a documentary about the Ukraine war.

The unnamed serviceman claimed that his unit was urgently flown from Fort Bragg to Area 51 after personnel stationed at an underground facility stopped responding to routine radio checks.

A rescue team sent to investigate had also reportedly disappeared. Upon arrival, the soldiers were allegedly provided with unfamiliar energy weapons before being transported by helicopter to an underground tunnel.

Betts said the team encountered a creature walking on two legs, which appeared reptilian and was carrying a similar weapon.

The creature allegedly opened fire, killing one American soldier, before the remaining troops returned fire and killed all three beings.

He further claimed that the soldier's death was concealed and officially recorded as a training accident. Betts said he initially questioned the account but became concerned after another serviceman allegedly grabbed him by the neck and warned him against discussing it.

However, no military records, photographs or independent evidence have emerged to support the extraordinary allegations.

Area 51, located in Nevada, has long attracted alien conspiracy theories, although the CIA has previously confirmed that the facility was used to test classified aircraft.