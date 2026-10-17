Taylor Swift's Clara Bow inspiration gets a major movie deal

Taylor Swift once paid tribute to Hollywood legend Clara Bow through her song named after the actress.



Now, one of Bow’s most famous films is getting a new chance to be seen by people almost 100 years after it was first released.

The film, called It, came out in 1927 and helped Clara Bow become a big star.

She became so famous that people started calling her Hollywood’s original “It girl.”

Now, French film company Carlotta Films is joining hands with American company Artcraft Pictures to bring old Hollywood films back to French cinemas.

The companies, however, want people to enjoy these movies again instead of letting them slowly disappear with time.

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Their work will begin at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France.

A newly restored version of It will be shown there on October 17, giving movie fans a chance to watch the classic film on the big screen once again.

Clara Bow is still remembered today, not only for her films but also because Taylor Swift named a song after her on The Tortured Poets Department.

She also inspired Margot Robbie’s character in the film Babylon as well.

The new deal, moreover, includes some other old Hollywood films, too.

Carlotta plans to release them in French cinemas and on Blu ray, but the release dates have not been announced yet.