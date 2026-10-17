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BTS sets Spotify record: 10 Billion streams in a single year

Half of BTS’s 10 billion Spotify streams came from one album

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Web Desk
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Published October 17, 2026

BTS sets Spotify record: 10 Billion streams in a single year
BTS sets Spotify record: 10 Billion streams in a single year

BTS has made history as the first group ever to surpass 10 billion Spotify streams in a single calendar year.

The milestone, announced Friday, October 16, was powered by the group’s fifth studio album, Arirang, released in March, which has accumulated 5 billion streams, the most of any album released this year.

The second-highest, Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, garnered almost 2 billion streams.

While other individual musicians like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny have previously made more than 10 billion streams, this marks the first time a group artist has done so. Streams by BTS increased by 122 per cent as compared to last year's 4.5 billion.

Upon release, on the very same day, all 14 songs, including the instrumental song No. 29, grabbed all 14 positions in Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global list, with BTS making 130 million streams on a single day.

This milestone achievement happens amid the ongoing Arirang world tour of BTS, starting from Goyang, South Korea, in April, and then going on through Japan, the US, Mexico, Europe, and now into South America.

Currently, the group is performing three concerts in Santiago, Chile, up until this Saturday, and further shows are scheduled in Buenos Aires and São Paulo. BTS also got crowned as Artist of the Year at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards Japan this week.

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