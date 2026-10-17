Prince Harry finds his ginger double in unexpected moment during walkabout

Prince Harry shared a light-hearted moment with a fellow redhead during his recent visit to Nottingham, proving that even a royal with a distinctive hair colour can appreciate a little ginger solidarity.

The Duke of Sussex was out and about with his wife, Meghan Markle, earlier this week, meeting locals and well-wishers during the couple's joint visit to the English city.

Harry appeared in high spirits as he stopped to shake hands, chat with members of the public and enjoy the warm reception.

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Photographs captured the royal enthusiastically greeting a red-haired man wearing glasses, with the pair sharing a laugh over their similarly coloured hair and facial hair.

Growing up with red hair was not always easy for the Duke. During his school years, he was subjected to teasing and nicknames including “carrot top” and “ginge”.

Today, however, his distinctive colouring has become part of his familiar public image.

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Harry has even joked about the shade of his hair in conversation. During an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, he challenged one of the common assumptions people make about him.

“People think I'm ginger, but I'm more sort of like sunset orange... like auburn,” he quipped.