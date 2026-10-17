 
Geo News

Prince Harry finds his ginger double in unexpected moment during walkabout

Prince Harry’s childhood nickname reveals the teasing he faced over his red hair

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

Prince Harry finds his ginger double in unexpected moment during walkabout

Prince Harry shared a light-hearted moment with a fellow redhead during his recent visit to Nottingham, proving that even a royal with a distinctive hair colour can appreciate a little ginger solidarity.

The Duke of Sussex was out and about with his wife, Meghan Markle, earlier this week, meeting locals and well-wishers during the couple's joint visit to the English city. 

Harry appeared in high spirits as he stopped to shake hands, chat with members of the public and enjoy the warm reception.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan react to huge win clearing path for royal comeback

Photographs captured the royal enthusiastically greeting a red-haired man wearing glasses, with the pair sharing a laugh over their similarly coloured hair and facial hair.

Growing up with red hair was not always easy for the Duke. During his school years, he was subjected to teasing and nicknames including “carrot top” and “ginge”. 

Today, however, his distinctive colouring has become part of his familiar public image.

Read More: Nottingham crowd gets strange instruction minutes before Harry, Meghan arrive

Harry has even joked about the shade of his hair in conversation. During an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, he challenged one of the common assumptions people make about him.

“People think I'm ginger, but I'm more sort of like sunset orange... like auburn,” he quipped.

Make us preferred on Google
Princess Kate admits she understands Meghan's pain: 'I feel you'
Princess Kate admits she understands Meghan's pain: 'I feel you'
Queen Camilla's former husband makes headlines with Zara Tindall by her side
Queen Camilla's former husband makes headlines with Zara Tindall by her side
Queen Camilla enjoys royal reunion with Zara Tindall at Ascot race day
Queen Camilla enjoys royal reunion with Zara Tindall at Ascot race day
Sarah Ferguson 'gave up' true love for Andrew: Author drops bombshell
Sarah Ferguson 'gave up' true love for Andrew: Author drops bombshell
Prince William, Kate to reunite with beloved family member: Details
Prince William, Kate to reunite with beloved family member: Details
Prince William leaves diehard fan heartbroken
Prince William leaves diehard fan heartbroken
Prince Harry, Meghan delight William, Kate with surprise announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan delight William, Kate with surprise announcement
King Charles lands in trouble trying to protect Andrew as anger erupts
King Charles lands in trouble trying to protect Andrew as anger erupts