Prince Harry, Meghan react to huge win clearing path for royal comeback

Prince Harry, Meghan react to Nottingham victory in heartfelt message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their true feelings over the major victory that could pave the way for their royal comeback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Nottingham after years to undertake a series of meaningful engagements.

The couple first visited the place following their engagement in 2017.

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On Thursday, the Sussexes received an immense amount of love and support from the locals, a message to the royal family about Harry and Meghan's potential.

Now, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan reacted to the warm reception by Nottingham people.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess were thrilled over the public's response.

"Everyone came away feeling really positive and genuinely thrilled by the love and support they received," an insider said.

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Meghan was also heard saying to a fan, "It’s great to be back." On the other hand, Harry shared, "Wonderful and great to be back in Nottingham too."