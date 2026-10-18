Jenny McCarthy recalls Katie Holmes' sudden change after marrying Tom Cruise

Jenny McCarthy has shared her thoughts on Katie Holmes’ marriage to Tom Cruise, saying she noticed a change in the actress after their wedding.



Jenny was dating Jim Carrey in the mid 2000s, which brought her close to the couple.

During a recent episode of her podcast, she spoke about what she saw at the time.

According to Jenny, Katie seemed like her usual self during the wedding.

But things looked different as the marriage went on. She said Katie looked like a “deer in headlights,” meaning she seemed shocked or unsure of what was happening around her.

Jenny, however, also remembered a moment from Tom and Katie’s wedding in Italy that left her surprised.

Tom chose David Miscavige, the head of the Church of Scientology, as his best man.

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Jenny said his speech lasted around 30 minutes as he spoke about how Tom and Katie would become the most important couple in the world.

As Jenny looked around the room, she noticed that Katie’s family seemed confused by what they were hearing.

She also felt that Katie was trying to smile through the moment, even though the situation seemed uncomfortable.

Tom and Katie married in November 2006, seven months after their daughter, Suri, was born.

Their marriage ended in 2012 when their divorce was finalised.

Suri is now 20 and studying musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.