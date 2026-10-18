‘Star Trek' legend Michael Forest passes away at 97

Michael Forest, the actor who played Apollo in the famous series Star Trek, has died at the age of 97.



The actor passed away on October 14 at a senior living home in Sparks, Nevada, where he had been living in recent years.

His close friend James A. Brown shared the sad news on Facebook and remembered him as both a talented actor and a dear friend.

"It is with great sadness that I report that we have lost Michael Forest," Brown wrote.

He also shared how much their friendship meant to him. reason for Forest's death has not been made public.

Many fans will remember Forest for his role as Apollo in the 1967 Star Trek episode Who Mourns for Adonais?.

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He played a powerful figure who claimed to be the Greek god Apollo and wanted the crew of the spaceship Enterprise to worship him.

Forest returned to the same role in 2013 for a fan made series called Star Trek Continues.

His wife, Diana Hale, appeared in the episode too, playing the goddess Athena.

Born in North Dakota in 1929, Forest first thought about becoming a boxer.

However, after watching a friend perform on stage, he became interested in acting and decided to follow that path.

He went on to appear in many popular shows, including The Twilight Zone and Mission: Impossible.

He also worked as a voice actor for films, cartoons and video games.

Forest and Diana were married for 52 years before she died in 2022.