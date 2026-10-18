Jenna Ortega turns heads in Rome as new film faces harsh reviews

Jenna Ortega made a stunning appearance at the Rome Film Festival on Saturday, but her new movie is having a very different experience with critics.

The Wednesday actress arrived at the premiere of Klara And The Sun in a plunging nude dress and posed for photos with the film's director, Taika Waititi.

While Jenna looked happy to be there, the movie has been getting some very poor reviews since its first showing in London.

The film is based on a book by Kazuo Ishiguro and tells the story of Klara, a robot girl who is made to help people feel less lonely.

The star plays Klara, who stands in a shop window until a teenage girl named Josie notices her.

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Josie then asks her mother, played by Amy Adams, to buy Klara so she can have someone by her side.

The story takes place in a future where people are divided into different groups because of new changes in technology.

Steve Buscemi and Natasha Lyonne also appear in the movie.

Despite its famous cast, Klara And The Sun has failed to impress many critics so far.

It has received a score of just 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 10 reviews.

The Guardian, The Times and The Telegraph have all given it one star.

Some critics have called the film a mess, while others have said its mix of jokes and serious feelings does not work.