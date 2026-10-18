Meghan Markle’s pal finally reveals truth behind ‘lucrative’ acting return

Meghan Markle, who just marked her first official appearance in the UK for a slew of engagements in Nottingham, has reportedly been reading a lot of scripts.

While there is still uncertainty surrounding where the Sussex brand would be headed next in their new chapter, Meghan was due to make an acting comeback which did not go as planned.

Moreover, she was not happy about how things panned out with Netflix and her possible appearance in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen for the streaming giant.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's ‘The Gentleman' deal fallout, what is the Madonna link?

The Duchess of Sussex had only stepped foot on British soil after six years, when the new broke about her being cast in the show.

It was supposed to be a multimillion-dollar deal, a lucrative opportunity to have especially after taking a big life decision.

However, friends close to the As Ever founder revealed that Meghan was “used” for publicity.

“Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two, because they knew it wasn’t as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third,” a source told The Telegraph.

“It’s the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along,” they continued.

“The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth.”

However, at the end of the day, the streaming giant achieved what they wanted and the show had “huge viewing figures” and the show received a lot of attention by the public.

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The revelation comes after sources revealed that the Nottingham-type outings will be “relatively rare” as she is “reading a lot of scripts at the moment”.