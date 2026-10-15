Meghan Markle sends clear message to royals with princess-style power move

Meghan Markle, who marked her first official outing in the UK for what is being dubbed as a ‘quasi-royal’ engagement, honoured Britain with a leaf out of Kate’s book.

The royals are known to be particular about their sartorial choices as it is one of most significant ways to send a message without actually saying anything.

Hence, the Duchess of Sussex was dressed in British fashion from head-to-toe. She opted for a burgundy coat, matching turtleneck and earrings by British luxury brand Joseph. Meanwhile her skirt was from The Fold London and heels by Jennifer Chamandi.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan gather big crowd amid clash with King Charles diary

This also seemed to be a nod to her very first engagement in 2017, after she had gotten engaged to Prince Harry. At the time, she had also worn Joseph for the royal engagement.

While this wasn’t outing was not linked to the Palace, it had the same feeling of a royal appearance. This is thought to be a power move, an indicator that they do not need the Palace to pull an influence on the public.

However, Meghan is reportedly not interested in rivalling the royals. According to The Telegraph, the Nottingham-type outings will be “relatively rare” as she is “reading a lot of scripts at the moment”.

“Prince Harry’s priority is his philanthropic work and public service. Her focus is on her family and children, followed by her business, followed by rebooting her acting career,” the insider told The Telegraph.

READ MORE: Prince Harry gets brutal update from beloved charity: ‘Don't need you'