Law Roach reveals his next career move

Law Roach has spent years making Hollywood stars look their best.

Now, he might be ready to step in front of the camera himself!

The celebrity stylist, who has worked with fashion icons including Zendaya and Ariana Grande, is open to exploring acting — even if his first attempt doesn't exactly earn rave reviews.

Speaking to Variety at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards this week, Roach didn't hesitate when asked whether he'd consider an acting career.

"absolutely."

"I want to try everything. If I'm terrible at it, at least I tried," he shared.

Read More: How Zendaya felt about Law Roach revealing her secret wedding to Tom Holland

The fashion powerhouse isn't entirely new to the screen. He's already made cameo appearances and taken on "walk on roles" in projects including The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Running Point.

But Roach isn't looking to simply cash in on his celebrity connections. He wants a director to spot his potential and give him a role worth sinking his teeth into.

Asked whether the A-list stars he's styled could help open doors in Hollywood, Roach had a hilarious response.

"I've also worked with some of the greatest singers of all time, but that doesn't mean I'm going to try to sing," Law joked in response.

Fair point! Dressing music superstars doesn't automatically make someone the next big thing on the charts.

Acting isn't the only side quest Roach has explored, either. He's also served as a judge on reality TV favourites America's Next Top Model, Project Runway and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Meanwhile, Project Runway has another storyline brewing. Tyra Banks recently addressed the alleged "beef" between herself and Roach, adding another layer of intrigue to their reality-TV history.