‘Wicked: For Good' stylist Law Roach drops major teaser

‘Wicked: For Good’s stylist finally drops a major teaser

On the press tour, the stylist responsible for making some of the visions come to light, has finally revealed a major teaser for Wicked: For Good.

It all happened during an interview the stylist, Law Roach had with People magazine.

During that chat he talked about the follow-up and said, “Oh, baby, there’s a mood board. There are hours and hours of fitting and laughing and swearing. It’s just a lot of daydreaming and imagination.”

During that conversation, Roach also gushed over Grande saying “What people need to know about her is her gratitude and appreciation, one to be playing, you know, this role, but also, she’s so excited and grateful to the designers who are making these gowns and dresses for her.”

According to the stylist there are constant thank yours from Grande whenever she talks to them on the phone and before concluding weighed in on all their similarities too before admitting “We’re both Cancers. We both have big personalities and really funny humor. It’s us making each other laugh, lots of jokes.”