Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'fake' Nottingham crowd claims

Meghan Markle has clearly ignored the trolling as she sent love to a fan she interacted with in Nottingham.

A disability rights advocate with the username connectwithqais shared his experience of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their first official joint outing since their return.

In an emotional post, Qais wrote, "I woke up this morning and spotted my cochlear implants in @thetimes!

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"It might seem like a small thing, but seeing them in the photo reminded me how powerful representation can be.

"My cochlear implants opened the door to a world of sound. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to hear Prince Harry and @meghan speaking or the crowd cheering around us."

Meghan did hold back and left a comment under Qais' post. She wrote, "Loved meeting you", accompanied by a red heart.

Since Harry and Meghan's trip to Nottingham, which was perceived as successful, some social media users have accused the Sussexes of 'faking' the size of the crowd.

According to Wales Reign on Instagram, a photo taken from an aerial view has been shared, mocking the claim of "huge crowds.

"One social media user penned in the comments, "Apparently she sent invitations to Sussex squad people... handwritten invitations. 1 arrived and was more than happy to show her Meghan scratch invitation to the media there."

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A Sussex fan jumped into the heated debate, commenting, "Was so great to see the happy couple welcomed back in the UK. I’m glad they’re home. I’m sure Princess Diana would be happy to see them back. Whether it’s 2 people or 10,000..."

Despite the backlash, Meghan appears to be focusing on the positive feedback about the Sussexes' much-talked-about 'royal-like' Nottingham tour.