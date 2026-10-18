Palace action imminent after Harry, Meghan royal role bombshell

Palace action imminent after Harry, Meghan royal roles bombshell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited King Charles' fury after a statement about the Sandringham summit sparked reactions.

It has been reported by Hello! Magazine that a friend of the couple revealed the Duke and Duchess' true feelings over the Sandringham agreement.

It has been claimed that the Sandringham summit was "foisted upon" them and they never agreed to anything like that.

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Speaking of this bombshell, Daily Mail's Rebecca English said, "There's no doubt that the Royal Household is irritated and is likely to be even more so when it reads an inflammatory briefing by a friend of the couple to Hello! yesterday that the Sandringham Agreement was 'foisted' upon them – and that they never actually agreed to anything.

"Which many feel tells you a great deal about their current thinking. But the Palace is absolutely determined not to be stung into reacting."

However, fans are not happy with Palace's never complain, never explain strategy. They believe it's high time to take action against the Sussexes, especially after their Nottingham royal-like outings.

On X, a user wrote, "The Palace can't just sit there being ‘irritated’ anymore, freaking do something about it.

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"This ridiculous notion that ignoring the problem will make it go away is how we got to this point, not just with Harry and Meghan, but with Andrew too. The method DOESN'T WORK."