Holly Willoughby, Vanessa Feltz share exciting career connection during opera night

Holly recently made a return to the spotlight when she launched her YouTube series 'Together'

Holly Willoughby is enjoying a much-needed break with her friends amid a hectic schedule running her own youtube channel, Together.

The former This Morning host was spotting enjoying herself as she joined her fellow daytime legends Myleene Klass and Vanessa Feltz in London for a night at the opera on Friday.

They were also joined by other friends too as they attended the opening night of Angel’s Bone at the London Coliseum.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby arrives late at NTAs as 'This Morning' gang celebrates victory

As for her style, Holly opted for a simple look in a plunging red blouse, styling her blonde hair away from her face.

She went for a no-make up look as she posed with her friends in the Coliseum auditorium.

It was interesting to see Vanessa joining Holly for the outing as both of the presenters have recently moved to Youtube from Television in a major career move.

Holly quipped: “2 YouTubers at the English National Opera.

“Thumbnails were discussed! “Love you Vanessa Feltz!”

Meanwhile, Vanessa looked pretty in a green and blue floral-patterned dress, wearing her golden locks loosely around her face.

Holly recently made a return to the spotlight when she launched her YouTube series Together and presented an award at the National Television Awards.

YouTube series Together follows her previous role presenting Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt in 2025.

READ MORE: Vanessa Feltz receives love from Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond after TV goodbye