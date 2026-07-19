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Vanessa Feltz receives love from Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond after TV goodbye

Vanessa was also presented with flowers at the end of the show from her daughter and grandson

By
Web Desk
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Published July 19, 2026

The presenters Vanessa programme on Channel 5 will not be renewed following a year on air
 The presenter's Vanessa programme on Channel 5 will not be renewed following a year on air

Vanessa Feltz shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking her fans after sorrowfully bidding farewell to her daytime TV show.

For the unversed, the presenter's Vanessa programme on Channel 5 will not be renewed following a year on air.

Despite the career setback, Vanessa expressed her gratitude to the viewers who supported her show, captioning: "Thanks to everybody who's made the show possible."

During her final show, a determined Vanessa told viewers she 'is not going to hide under a rock' and will be launching a new show on YouTube, At Home With Vanessa.

It comes as sources close to the star revealed Vanessa is not coping well.

They told the Daily Mail: 'She was crying all morning before the show and didn't think she would get through it. It's been horrific for her. She's not coping well at all.'

Vanessa herself said that she was 'weeping in the car last night thinking, "oh God, tomorrow is my last show".'

She added: 'I feel very, very sad this is the last show. To anybody who is sending me nice messages, I really appreciate it.' 

Friends and fans were quick to send their best wishes for her future endeavours with Alison Hammond writing:' Love this woman.' 

Meanwhile, the former This Morning host Holly Willoughby also wished her well on her new show writing: 'We love you Vanessa… new chapter begins… all the love.' 

Vanessa quickly replied to Holly and hinted at a possible collaboration, writing: 'Love you too my darling friend. New chapters are a bit scary but I hope we will both have colossal fun and frolics. Sending you all the love and affection in the world.'

Vanessa was also presented with flowers at the end of the show from her daughter Saskia and grandson AJ.  

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