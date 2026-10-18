Kanye West ‘abused' Kardashians during presidential run

Kim Kardashian has shared more details about her life with ex husband Kanye West, revealing how his actions have affected her family and their four kids.

Although the couple separated years ago, Kim says life is still not easy when it comes to raising their children together.

In a new interview, Kim spoke about Kanye's 2020 presidential run and the problems it caused at home.

A producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians claimed that Kanye once went to Caitlyn Jenner's house with Kim and started arguing with Kris Jenner and the rest of the family because they didnt vote for him.

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The argument, however, was so serious that the scene was later removed from the show.

The reality star also revealed that she does not know where the music mogul lives now.

She said they sometimes communicate through his wife, Bianca Censori, or his manager.

She added that Kanye visits their kids only every few months, which makes raising them together difficult.

Kim has also found a way to keep her children away from upsetting news about their father.

When his name starts making headlines, she sends a message saying “lockdown”.

Everyone at home then turns off the television and radio.

Despite their problems, the mother of four says she still worries about the singer and hopes things will get better for their children's sake.

Kim also stays close to his family and welcomes them into her home because she wants her children to keep a bond with their father's side of the family.