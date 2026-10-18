Ben Affleck reveals lasting impact Jennifer Lopez had on his life

Ben Affleck showed that even though his marriage to Jennifer Lopez did not work out, he still thinks very highly of her and wants to see her do well in life.

The actor recently spoke about his former wife on The Moment with Jorge and Paola Ramos podcast.

He talked about the things he learned from knowing Jennifer and watching her build her career over the years.

Ben said Jennifer got to keep going even when people told her that certain things were not possible.

He also talked about how she has made her own choices, taken risks and worked hard to reach where she is today.

"She is probably the hardest working person that I’ve ever known."

He, however, also said that Jennifer has faced unfair criticism throughout her career, but she has never stopped believing in herself.

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Ben made it clear that he respects what she has achieved and believes she deserves the success she continues to enjoy.

The pair first fell in love in the early 2000s and got engaged, but they did not get married at the time.

Both of them found their way back to each other nearly 20 years later and married in 2022 and divorced in 2024.

Even after their marriage ended, Ben has continued to speak kindly about Jennifer.

They have also been seen at events with their children, showing that they still share family connections.