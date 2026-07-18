Jennifer Lopez shares ‘what really makes a man attractive'

Jennifer Lopez has shared her surprisingly down-to-earth definition of what really makes a man attractive, revealing that true sexiness has absolutely nothing to do with luxury things.

The 56-year-old singer and actress made the candid relationship revelation during an exclusive performance at a Dolce & Gabbana event at Isola Bella in Taormina, Sicily, on Thursday, 16 July.

Ahead of her 57th birthday on 24 July, the superstar paused her set to deliver a lighthearted monologue on independence, proving that what she values most in a partner are simple, everyday acts of kindness.

The revelation unfolded during a playful on-stage interaction between Lopez and her male backup dancers.

Clad in a custom bejeweled bodysuit, the Grammy nominee paused the music to address her dancers and the cheering crowd, making a broader point about female empowerment and financial independence.

After jokingly telling one dancer to fix her hair, she playfully banished the rest of them from the stage, telling them they were broke, she didn't need them, and she certainly didn't need their money or gifts.

Laughing with the audience, Lopez noted that people have looked at her for years and assumed she is incredibly expensive, even pointing out her iconic sparkly cup.

While she proudly admitted that she is indeed expensive, she quickly reminded the women in the room that they have their own money and do not need anyone to buy them anything, though she cheekily added that it is still nice when a partner wants to.

The multi-talented star then got to the core of what she genuinely finds appealing in a modern relationship, arguing that authentic attraction isn't tied to a luxury price tag.

“But you know what really makes a man attractive? It’s not the watch. It’s not the car. It’s not the private jet. It really isn’t, although that’s nice. It’s nice. It’s seeing them make the bed in the morning or wash the dishes for you when you’re tired at night,” Lopez explained to the roaring crowd.

She added, “That’s what’s sexy. Now that’s what I call sexy. Cause ladies, you know, we do all the things. We do all the things.”

Her real-talk relationship advice follows decades of intense public scrutiny surrounding her own romantic life.

Lopez has been married four times, beginning with her marriage to former waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and followed by a two-year marriage to dancer Cris Judd that ended in 2003.

She later wed singer Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she shares 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, before their 2014 divorce.

Lopez was also engaged to former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez before their split in 2021.

Most notably, she rekindled her famous early-2000s romance with Ben Affleck, marrying him in 2022 before their 2024 separation led to a finalized divorce in January 2025.