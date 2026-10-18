Quentin Tarantino explains why he wants to take break before next film

Quentin Tarantino has finished writing the script for his tenth film but the famous director is not ready to start making it just yet.



He wants to take some time for himself, enjoy life with his family and see what he wants to do next.

The Pulp Fiction director shared the news while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

He said he really likes the script he has written, but he wants to focus on something different before returning to movies.

“I’ve written a script that I really like, but I want to do the play and see who I am; then I’ll then go back and spend time with my family and live a little and then see what I want to do,” Tarantino said.

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The Kill Bill director has said before that he plans to stop directing after making ten films.

This means his next movie could be his last as a director, which makes the new script an important step in his career.

But first, he has another big project to work on as his upcoming play, The Popinjay Cavalier, will star Sacha Baron Cohen and is expected to open in London in March 2027.

His last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, came out in 2019 and featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

For now, Tarantino wants to enjoy life outside movies before deciding when to bring his tenth film to the screen.